Suspect arrested after shooting on North Side leaves person in critical condition, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A suspect was arrested after a shooting Friday night on the North Side left a person hospitalized in critical condition, Madison police reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Authorities were dispatched to an apartment in the 1800 block of Northport Drive about 9:15 p. on a report of a person down, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Arriving officers were directed to a suspect who possibly had a gun, and were able to take the person into custody outside the apartment building, Hartman said.

Officers also found a person in a nearby apartment who had been shot, and that person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Hartman said.

Investigators believe that the suspect and the victim did not know each other, Hartman said.

Police intend to seek charges of attempted homicide, Hartman said.

No identifications or further details were released.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.