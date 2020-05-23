Suspect arrested after shooting on North Side leaves person in critical condition, Madison police say

A suspect was arrested after a shooting Friday night on the North Side left a person hospitalized in critical condition, Madison police reported.
Authorities were dispatched to an apartment in the 1800 block of Northport Drive about 9:15 p. on a report of a person down, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Arriving officers were directed to a suspect who possibly had a gun, and were able to take the person into custody outside the apartment building, Hartman said.
Officers also found a person in a nearby apartment who had been shot, and that person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Hartman said.
Investigators believe that the suspect and the victim did not know each other, Hartman said.
Police intend to seek charges of attempted homicide, Hartman said.
No identifications or further details were released.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.