Madison police have released surveillance video images of two men suspected of stealing a large amount of cigarettes from a South Side convenience store.
The suspects broke into Kwik Trip, 2402 W. Broadway, early Thursday morning, using a crow bar to pry open the store's door.
Once inside, the burglars took 76 cartons of cigarettes, valued at over $6,000. The cartons were put into a large garbage can brought into the store by the burglars.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.