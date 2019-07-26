Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police have released surveillance video images of two men suspected of stealing a large amount of cigarettes from a South Side convenience store.

The suspects broke into Kwik Trip, 2402 W. Broadway, early Thursday morning, using a crow bar to pry open the store's door.

Once inside, the burglars took 76 cartons of cigarettes, valued at over $6,000. The cartons were put into a large garbage can brought into the store by the burglars.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.