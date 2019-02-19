The state Supreme Court on Tuesday revoked the law license of a Fitchburg lawyer who was convicted in 2017 of making a false declaration in a bankruptcy matter, stemming from the theft of nearly $500,000 from his business partners.
The decision states that Patrick S. Sweeney had sought a one-year license suspension after admitting to misconduct, but the high court instead agreed with a disciplinary referee who recommended revocation of Sweeney's license.
"We determine that the seriousness of Attorney Sweeney's misconduct demonstrates that his law license must be revoked to protect the public, courts, and legal system from the repetition of misconduct," the court wrote in an unsigned opinion, "to impress upon Attorney Sweeney the seriousness of his misconduct, and to deter other attorneys from engaging in similar conduct."
Sweeney, an attorney since 1992, was sentenced in November 2017 to five years of federal probation after pleading guilty to the bankruptcy charge. He was also originally charged with wire fraud and identity theft. U.S. District Judge James Peterson ordered at the time that Sweeney's first year of probation was to be served on home detention, a measure Peterson said he imposed because of Sweeney's disabled son, not because Sweeney did not deserve a prison sentence.
Sweeney was the managing member of three limited liability companies and held control of the companies' bank accounts. An indictment states that between 2007 and 2011, Sweeney, under the guise of a loan to a friend from the companies, drew checks from the companies' bank accounts and used the money himself.
The false declaration in the bankruptcy matter was in 2013, when Sweeney submitted a sworn list of creditors that falsely listed the embezzled money as "loans to debtor," an attempt to discharge in bankruptcy Sweeney's obligation to repay the money.
Peterson ordered Sweeney to pay back $481,970, which the Supreme Court's order reinforced as restitution that Sweeney must repay as part of his disciplinary matter. He was also ordered to pay another $10,338 for the cost of the disciplinary proceeding.
The disciplinary case against Sweeney was filed in July 2015 but was put on hold in January 2017 when Sweeney was indicted.
Ultimately, Sweeney admitted to five counts of professional misconduct, including practicing law while his license was suspended, representing a client despite a conflict of interest, misappropriating funds for personal use, and engaging in dishonest conduct.
Sweeney had also faced a legal malpractice lawsuit filed in 2016 by UW-Madison Athletic Director Barry Alvarez and his son Chad. They accused Sweeney and other lawyers of negligence, fraud and breach of contract over $1 million in losses following the investment by the Alvarezes in what turned out to be a nearly $1 billion Ponzi scheme run by a University of Miami athletic booster.
The case was settled out of court and dismissed in December 2017, court records state.