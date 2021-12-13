Sun's glare to blame for 3 crashes with pedestrians, bikes in Madison, police say

A bright glare from the sun is at least partially to blame for three separate crashes between cars and pedestrians or cyclists that caused injuries Monday morning, Madison police said.
"All three drivers reported dealing with a strong glare from the sun at the time of these crashes," Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a driver turning south onto Third Street from Pennsylvania Avenue hit a 65-year-old man who was in the crosswalk. The man was taken to the hospital "out of precaution," Fryer said.
About 50 minutes later, a driver hit another pedestrian in a crosswalk, this time at East Washington Avenue and Paterson Street, Fryer said. The 63-year-old woman who was struck was taken to the hospital with a possible broken pelvis.
Around 10:20 a.m., a 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a potential broken leg after getting hit by a car while she was riding her bike on Sherman Avenue near Commercial Avenue. She was in the bike lane at the time.
"The driver said the sun glare was so bad he never saw the 54-year-old woman," Fryer said.
Madison police is still investigating the crashes.