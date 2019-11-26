A Sunday night gunfire incident on the Far East Side appears to have been a gun battle, leaving at least 45 shell casings and a bullet that entered an apartment narrowly missing a sleeping child, Madison police said Tuesday.
The explosion of gunfire outside at the Terrace East apartment complex at Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue comes as the number of shots-fired incidents in the city had been trending down.
Police had initially reported that 36 shell casings had been found at the scene, and that several rounds entered neighboring homes, including one that missed a resident by about 5 feet. There were also two vehicles hit.
On Tuesday, police provided a photo of a stuffed baby shark that had been hit by one of the bullets that traveled into one of the complex’s apartments along Vernon. The mother of the girl who was in the room where the stuffed animal was hit told WISC-TV that the bullet missed her daughter by a few feet.
“We’re just very fortunate that it was a stuffed animal hit by a bullet and not a child,” police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Terrace East resident Bianca James, 26, told the State Journal that her car was one of the vehicles hit by the gunfire, blowing out the rear driver’s-side window.
She said she moved to Madison with her three young sons on Oct. 10 from the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago to get away from violence in that city.
When shots rang out Sunday night, she “basically told my kids to be on the floor.”
“My kids were scared,” she said, but “we come from Chicago, so that wasn’t their first time (being exposed to gunfire).”
Madison’s acting police chief, Vic Wahl, said the number of casings recovered from the Sunday shooting is unusually high, but police did recover 35 from one incident in April and last year responded to a shooting where 54 were found.
In a statement, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she spoke with Wahl on Monday.
She said the shooting is the “police department’s highest priority and we will continue to work with the police, community leaders and other criminal justice stakeholders to address gun violence in our community.”
“Gun violence is not going to be tolerated in Madison,” she said. “The people involved in this incident showed reckless disregard to human life, and we are fortunate no one was injured or killed.”
The number of shots-fired incidents this year through Sunday stood at 130, according to DeSpain. Over the same period last year, there had been 170. For all of 2018, there were 186 such incidents. That’s down from 220 in 2017. Police count the number of incidents in which gunfire occurred, not the number of bullets fired.
Wahl said 448 shell casings were recovered last year, and that through the first nine months of this year, 309 had been recovered.
Police were collecting surveillance video from the area of the Sunday shooting and urging anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.