 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun Prairie woman faces 6th OWI after speeding, crossing center line on University Avenue, police say
alert

Sun Prairie woman faces 6th OWI after speeding, crossing center line on University Avenue, police say

Shoshannah Olson booking photo

Shoshannah Olson.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Sun Prairie woman faces a sixth offense of OWI after an officer saw her speeding and crossing the center line on University Avenue around midnight Tuesday, Middleton police reported.

The Middleton officer observed a vehicle traveling 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit while crossing the center line and lane divider on University Avenue and stopped the vehicle on University Avenue and Lakeview Avenue, Lt. Tyler Loether reported.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

The driver, Shoshannah Olson, 32, submitted to field sobriety testing and was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of sixth offense OWI and cited for operating after revocation of her driver’s license, Loether said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics