Sun Prairie woman faces 6th OWI after speeding, crossing center line on University Avenue, police say

A Sun Prairie woman faces a sixth offense of OWI after an officer saw her speeding and crossing the center line on University Avenue around midnight Tuesday, Middleton police reported.

The Middleton officer observed a vehicle traveling 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit while crossing the center line and lane divider on University Avenue and stopped the vehicle on University Avenue and Lakeview Avenue, Lt. Tyler Loether reported.

The driver, Shoshannah Olson, 32, submitted to field sobriety testing and was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of sixth offense OWI and cited for operating after revocation of her driver’s license, Loether said.

