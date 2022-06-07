Sun Prairie woman charged with killing man in drunken-driving crash in Madison

A drunken driver charged with hitting and killing a man early Tuesday morning stopped after the crash and admitted to police "it was me, I did it," then failed field sobriety and breathalyzer tests, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Okima L. Jones, 42, of Sun Prairie, is charged with homicide with intoxicated use of a vehicle in the crash just before 4 a.m. on Mineral Point Road near South High Point Road on Madison's Far West Side. Police reported the person killed was a pedestrian but investigators found a bicycle or scooter on the scene, according to the complaint. The victim had also been wearing a reflective vest, police said.

Jones told police that she had been driving west on Mineral Point while talking on her phone and had been looking for a home near Tree Lane when "'all of a sudden it was like boom!'" according to the complaint. "'Oh my God, did I just hit somebody?'" she reportedly asked.

She told police she did not see the person but reported drinking one or two Long Island Iced Teas before the crash at a Downtown establishment whose name she could not remember. She was not able to complete field sobriety tests, told police she felt "tipsy" and registered a .129 blood-alcohol concentration on an initial breathalyzer test, the complaint says. The legal limit in Wisconsin is .08.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office did not know Wednesday morning when the name of the victim would be released.

Jones has no criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records. She wore a suicide smock and appeared to cry throughout an initial hearing Wednesday at the Pubic Safety Building, where court commissioner Jason Hanson agreed with the state's request to set her bail at $10,000.

Westbound Mineral Point Road was closed from Ganser Way to the west for several hours Tuesday morning and eastbound Mineral Point Road had one lane open as police traffic specialists investigated the crash, Madison police Sgt. Michael Goodchild said.

During a press conference later Tuesday morning to kick off the city's Bike Week, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she and the city "are committed to eliminating serious and fatal crashes on our streets through our Vision Zero initiative."

Vision Zero, launched nearly two years ago, "is a data-driven strategy intended to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on all roadways, bikeways and sidewalks," according to the city.

Its projects so far have included lowering speed limits, upgrading crosswalks, and making other street and traffic signal changes to improve safety for pedestrians.

State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.

