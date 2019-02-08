A Sun Prairie woman is accused of endangering her husband and their two small children by grabbing the steering wheel three times in Eau Claire to try to force their vehicle into the ditch.
Ong Vue, 36, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Vue, who returns to court Feb. 20.
As conditions of bond, Vue must take her medications as prescribed and cannot have unsupervised contact with her children.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was dispatched to an intentional overdose case at 6:40 p.m. Saturday where Vue accused her husband of cheating and consumed an unknown quantity of medication to get back at him.
The husband said he, Vue and their two small children came to Eau Claire to meet with family members for help regarding Vue’s recent behavior.
As he was driving on the ramp at River Prairie Drive and U.S. 53, the husband said Vue accused him of cheating and grabbed the steering wheel to try to force the vehicle in the ditch.
Vue said they should all die together.
The husband got control of the vehicle. Vue apologized and said they should go home.
As they were driving on Birch Street, Vue reached for the steering wheel a second time, again saying they all should die.
The husband parked at a nearby business to calm Vue down. He said he was fearful for the safety of himself and his children.
They headed out again, and Vue grabbed the steering wheel for the third time while they were driving on Birch Street.
Vue and her husband fought over the steering wheel for several blocks, and their children cried the entire time.
The husband said he thought somebody would call the police because of the erratic movement of the vehicle and the amount of braking he had to do.
Vue then took several pills after her husband denied he was cheating on her.
Vue was taken to a hospital and released on Wednesday.
If convicted of the felony charges, Vue could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.