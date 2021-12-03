 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie woman arrested for attempted homicide, OWI after hitting man, child with car, authorities say
A Sun Prairie woman was arrested for attempted reckless homicide and OWI after hitting a man and a 2-year-old child with a car on Thursday, Sun Prairie police reported.

At about 5:05 p.m., police responded to a report of a man and a woman in a verbal disturbance in the area of O’Keeffe Avenue and McCoy Road in Sun Prairie, Lt. Ray Thomson said in a statement.

The man attempted to walk away from the woman, Alicia Walker, 35, who then struck the man and the child with her vehicle as they walked in a commercial parking lot, Thomson said.

The unidentified man and child toddler both suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Thomson said.

Walker was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of two counts of attempted reckless homicide and one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, Thomson said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

