Sun Prairie woman arrested after drug raid, police say

A Sun Prairie woman was arrested Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed in a drug investigation, Sun Prairie police reported.

At about 8 a.m. Thursday, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Gas Light Drive in Sun Prairie by the Sun Prairie Police Department Special Response Team, which includes Middleton and Fitchburg police officers, police said in a statement.

Cassondra Eichelkraut, 27, was jailed on a probation hold and will have charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

The investigation is continuing and no further details were being released, police said.

