 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun Prairie woman arrested after drug raid, police say
alert

Sun Prairie woman arrested after drug raid, police say

A Sun Prairie woman was arrested Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed in a drug investigation, Sun Prairie police reported.

At about 8 a.m. Thursday, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Gas Light Drive in Sun Prairie by the Sun Prairie Police Department Special Response Team, which includes Middleton and Fitchburg police officers, police said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Cassondra Eichelkraut, 27, was jailed on a probation hold and will have charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

The investigation is continuing and no further details were being released, police said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics