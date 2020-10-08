 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun Prairie warns to stay away from downtown because of gas leak
0 comments
alert top story

Sun Prairie warns to stay away from downtown because of gas leak

{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Sun Prairie is warning people to stay out of the downtown because of a gas leak, saying there is "significant threat to life and property."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A little more than two years ago, an explosion started by a gas leak leveled several buildings in the downtown and killed a firefighter.

This story will be updated.

Sun Prairie explosion: Read the original reports about the 2018 blast that killed firefighter, damaged downtown

Here's a look at all of the news coverage of a massive gas explosion and fire on July 10, 2018, in downtown Sun Prairie that killed a firefighter, injured another and destroyed several buildings.

Unnamed contractor 'responsible' for Sun Prairie explosion; injured firefighter Ryan Welch makes grand return to station
Local News
topical top story

Unnamed contractor 'responsible' for Sun Prairie explosion; injured firefighter Ryan Welch makes grand return to station

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Verizon Wireless and a Kansas-based construction company said Thursday that they were responsible, through an as-yet-unnamed subcontractor, for work being done at the site of a massive natural gas explosion Tuesday that rocked Sun Prairie’s downtown, killing a volunteer firefighter and critically injuring another.

Barr, Cory James
Madison Obituaries

Barr, Cory James

  • 0

SUN PRAIRIE—Cory James Barr, age 34, died in the line of duty, for Sun Prairie Fire Department, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. He was born on Feb.…

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics