Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A 17-year-old Sun Prairie girl has been arrested after she allegedly shot a 20-year-old Madison man in the face in April.

Kennedy Denoble was tentatively charged with first-degree reckless injury, Madison police said.

The shooting happened April 20 at about 2 a.m. in an apartment in the 600 block of East Johnson Street in Madison.

"The teen told police she and other young people had gone to the victim's apartment, where they were socializing and playing around with his handgun," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Denoble told police she had the handgun in hand and was "testing it out" when it fired.

"The victim was struck in the face by a bullet," DeSpain said. "He suffered a serious but non-life-threatening head injury."

Nobody was arrested at the time of the shooting, but following an investigation by the police Violent Crimes Unit, charges were filed against Denoble.

