Sun Prairie's alternative public high school was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was found in a school bathroom.

The Prairie Phoenix Academy, 160 South St., was evacuated right around 8:20 a.m. when a note was discovered, indicating the school would blow up at 8:30 a.m.

"A thorough search was conducted, which included police dogs from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the Madison Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives," said Police Lt. Jamie Peterson.

"Nothing suspicious had been located," Peterson said.

The students and staff were taken to Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, a short distance from Prairie Phoenix Academy.

"This is an active case investigation," Peterson said. "Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, 837-7336, or anonymously, 837-6300."

