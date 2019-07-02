A youth advocate at Sun Prairie High School has been arrested for allegedly having sexual conversations and exchanging explicit photos with a 16-year-old female student.

Michael A. Johnson, 42, was taken into custody Tuesday morning at his residence, Sun Prairie police said.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said the behavior was initially reported to the police by school personnel once they were made aware of the situation in late June.

Johnson had a "no contact/no authorization on school property" order since police started their investigation, according to a letter the school district sent parents and staff.

When Johnson was identified as the suspect, a search warrant was issued for his residence, after which he was taken into custody.

