Sun Prairie police refer criminal charges for minors involved in shooting with stolen gun

The Sun Prairie Police Department has referred criminal charges for the minors involved in an incident last month when a 16-year-old Madison boy accidentally shot himself in the head using a stolen gun.
Sun Prairie police responded to the report of the boy with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the Palace Cinema Movie Theater on Nov. 18 at around 3:40 a.m., Lt. Kevin Konopacki said. The investigation into the shooting found the boy accidentally shot himself in the head when he was passing the stolen gun to another minor seated in the backseat of a stolen vehicle.
The boy was taken to the hospital for surgery and survived.
A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy, both also from Madison, were with the boy in the vehicle when the shot went off. The 16-year-old boy is facing a tentative charge for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. The 14-year-old boy is tentatively charged with being party to a crime of burglary while armed and for obstructing an officer, and the 12-year-old boy is tentatively charged with burglary while armed and obstructing an officer.
The gun was stolen from a vehicle in a residential area near the movie theater in Sun Prairie on the evening of Nov. 17. The vehicle the minors were in was stolen from Madison.
