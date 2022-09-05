Sun Prairie police: Pepper spray, bean bags used to arrest man who swung knife at officers

A 38-year-old Madison man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Sun Prairie after a 4½-hour standoff during which he swung a knife at police and told officers they'd have to shoot him, the Sun Prairie Police Department said.

Michael J. Ring was arrested about 30 minutes after he swung the knife at officers in the doorway of an apartment at The Element on Main apartment complex on Park Circle. Officers responded with pepper spray and bean-bag munitions.

Ring is tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, two counts of felony bail jumping, resisting arrest, criminal damage to property and theft, police said, but more charges could be filed later once the investigation is complete.

Police had been assigned at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday to contact Ring about a domestic dispute that had happened the night before in which Ring had allegedly entered his mother’s home, threatened her and demanded money, police said in a news release.

Officers tried to get into the apartment at about 1:15 p.m., when Ring appeared with a knife and police retreated and set up a perimeter to try to talk Ring into leaving the apartment. Ring told them he was armed and officers would have to shoot him, police said.

Sun Prairie police and Dane County Sheriff’s Office negotiators spent the next four hours trying to talk to Ring by a phone, but he refused, police said.

Eventually, police found both doors to the apartment had been barricaded but were able to get through one of them, which is when Ring swung the knife, police said.

Ring was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Dane County Jail. Some police received treatment on the scene for minor injuries, police said.