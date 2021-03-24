Sun Prairie police looking into 'violent attack and robbery' involving woman as described in Twitter post

Sun Prairie police are looking into a "violent attack and robbery" described in a Twitter post that allegedly occurred after a woman was followed home from the Walmart in Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie police were made aware of the Twitter post Wednesday, Lt. Ryan Cox said. The post did not say where the woman lives but did provide a name. Sun Prairie police tried to get in touch with the person who originally posted the incident to Twitter but have not yet received any response.

The post also said police were contacted and an investigation is ongoing. Cox said Sun Prairie police did not receive any reports directly from anyone involved in the alleged incident. Sun Prairie police also checked with other local law enforcement to find out if the incident was reported to another agency, but nothing matching the circumstances described in the Twitter post had been reported.

Cox said Sun Prairie police would like to make contact with the victim or the person who made the Twitter post "to offer assistance in this incident." Anyone with information related to the Twitter post and the alleged incident is asked to contact Sun Prairie police's non-emergency line at 608-837-7336. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 608-837-6300.