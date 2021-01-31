Sun Prairie police investigating weapons incident

Sun Prairie police were on the scene of an active investigation involving a weapon Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a weapons violation just before 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of South Bird Street, a Dane County dispatcher said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sun Prairie police said members of the public should avoid the intersection of South Bird and Lothe streets, as a large police presence was in the area investigating. The area was cleared just before 8:50 p.m.

Sun Prairie police declined to say if anyone was injured, but said there is no known danger to the public.

Madison area woman arrested for Oklahoma homicide tops recent notable crime news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.