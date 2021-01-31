 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie police investigating weapons incident
Sun Prairie police were on the scene of an active investigation involving a weapon Sunday evening. 

Officers responded to a weapons violation just before 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of South Bird Street, a Dane County dispatcher said. 

Sun Prairie police said members of the public should avoid the intersection of South Bird and Lothe streets, as a large police presence was in the area investigating. The area was cleared just before 8:50 p.m. 

Sun Prairie police declined to say if anyone was injured, but said there is no known danger to the public. 

