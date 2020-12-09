Sun Prairie police investigating car vs. car shooting believed to be targeted

Sun Prairie police are investigating a car vs. car shooting Wednesday night that is believed to be targeted.

Officers responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Clarmar Drive after multiple gunshots were reported, Sun Prairie police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said. The targeted shooting is believed to have been between the occupants of the two cars, a dark sedan and white Nissan Pathfinder, based on the initial investigation.

The Nissan Pathfinder was damaged by the shots and seized by Sun Prairie police. The sedan fled from the area.

Some bullets also hit two other uninvolved cars, a Sun Prairie taxi and a gray Honda Pilot. The taxi was parked in the parking lot of a BP gas station, 1705, W. Main St., and had two occupants that were not hit by any of the shots. The Honda Pilot also had two occupants that were not hit, but the back window was shot out as it was going westbound on W. Main street. There was also one bullet that hit the building of the BP gas station.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.