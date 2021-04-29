 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie police investigating after 64-year-old woman is found dead in car
Sun Prairie police are investigating after a 64-year-old woman was found dead in a car in the city Thursday afternoon.

Sun Prairie police, EMS and fire responded to the 1700 block of West Main Street at around 4:05 p.m. after the woman's body was found, Sun Prairie police Sgt. Nolan Pickar said. The woman's name is not being released pending notification of the family. 

The death is not believed to be suspicious, based on the initial investigation.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting Sun Prairie police with the investigation.

