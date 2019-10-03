Sun Prairie Police are recommending that the Dane County District Attorney's office press charges against a 15-year-old girl who "fabricated" a threat of a school shooting at Sun Prairie High School at the end of September.
The high school girl called 911 on Sept. 27 and reported that two girls were in the bathroom with a single handgun talking about "shooting up the school."
Lieutenant Kevin Konopacki said Thursday that police determined the teen "fabricated" the threat. Police recommended the District Attorney charge her with obstruction and terrorist threats.
Konopacki did not say if she was taken into custody.
Because of the girl's call, officers evacuated the high school, searched the building and reviewed school videos. Officers did not find a gun, nor anyone matching the description of the two girls who were reportedly in the bathroom.
Konopacki said officers "were not able to substantiate the information that was being reported."
Konopacki added that the alleged threat created a "chaotic situation" for the school, police, first responders and neighbors, all of whom he thanked for helping with the situation.