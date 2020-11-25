 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie police find shot-up sedan when they respond to shooting report Tuesday night
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Sun Prairie police reported finding a shot-up sedan when they responded to a shooting report Tuesday night.

At 6:35 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Hunters Trail on a report of multiple shots fired, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a black sedan with four bullet holes in it, and two shell casings and three bullet fragments at the scene, but no one who was injured, Konopacki said.

The preliminary investigation indicates it was a targeted shooting, and officers are working to identify a possible suspect or suspects, Konopacki said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

Teen boy shooting himself in head tops recent notable crime-related news

