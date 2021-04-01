Sun Prairie police arrest man found unresponsive behind the wheel with 2 children in car

Sun Prairie police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after finding him unresponsive behind the wheel of a car with two children inside.
Sun Prairie police, along with Sun Prairie EMS and fire, responded to the 600 block of Broadway Drive at around 3:55 p.m. for the man found unresponsive behind the wheel, Sgt. Nolan Pickar said. Officers were able to wake the man up and noticed signs of impairment.
The man was identified as Malique A. Norris. He was arrested on tentative charges of a 3rd OWI with minor passengers, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating after revocation and child neglect.
