Sun Prairie police arrest man found unresponsive behind the wheel with 2 children in car

Sun Prairie police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after finding him unresponsive behind the wheel of a car with two children inside.

Sun Prairie police, along with Sun Prairie EMS and fire, responded to the 600 block of Broadway Drive at around 3:55 p.m. for the man found unresponsive behind the wheel, Sgt. Nolan Pickar said. Officers were able to wake the man up and noticed signs of impairment.