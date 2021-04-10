Sun Prairie police arrest 2 in connection with November shooting in sports bar parking lot

Sun Prairie police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting in a parking lot of a sports bar in November.

Gavin Vyse, 29, of Sun Prairie, was arrested Friday on tentative charges of endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct while armed and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, Lt. Ray Thomson said. Richard Walker, 26, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on Jan. 12 on a tentative charge of possession of a firearm. Both were booked into the Dane County Jail.

Sun Prairie police responded to the shooting in the parking lot of the Rock Sports Bar and Grille, 920 W. Main St., at around 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 29, Thomson said. Officers determined a disturbance had taken place in the parking lot and a gun was fired from a car as the people involved left the scene.

No one was injured, and there was no damage reported.

