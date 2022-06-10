 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sun Prairie man who had gun in Avoca business arrested after fleeing, Iowa County authorities say

A Sun Prairie man who had a gun in a business in Avoca on Thursday night was arrested after barricading himself in a residence, Iowa County authorities reported.

Police from Avoca and Muscoda and Iowa County deputies were sent to the unidentified Avoca business shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday as the man fled and barricaded himself inside a nearby residence, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

After a brief period, officers were able to safely arrest Roderick E. Conley, 30, and take him to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, go armed with firearm while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct, the Sheriff’s Office said.

