Sun Prairie man walking on I-39/90/94 in Dane County killed when struck by semi, authorities say

A Sun Prairie man who was walking on Interstate 39/90/94 near Windsor in Dane County was killed when he was struck by a semi-trailer truck early Friday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. Friday on southbound I-39/90/94 at milepost 135, a little north of the Highway 151 interchange, Lt. Edward Witkiewicz said in a report.
Arriving state troopers found the 42-year-old man who was hit by the semi dead. It is not known why the man was walking on I-39/90/94, Witkiewicz said.
The 60-year-old Bristol man who was driving the 2016 Volvo semi stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is continuing, Witkiewicz said.
No names have been released, Witkiewicz said.
Southbound I-39/90/94 was closed at Highway 51 and re-routed to re-enter I-39/90/94 via Highway 30, and the detour was still being used at 7:45 a.m.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Madison Fire Department, Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
