 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun Prairie man walking on I-39/90/94 in Dane County killed when struck by semi, authorities say
alert

Sun Prairie man walking on I-39/90/94 in Dane County killed when struck by semi, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Sun Prairie man who was walking on Interstate 39/90/94 near Windsor in Dane County was killed when he was struck by a semi-trailer truck early Friday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. Friday on southbound I-39/90/94 at milepost 135, a little north of the Highway 151 interchange, Lt. Edward Witkiewicz said in a report.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Arriving state troopers found the 42-year-old man who was hit by the semi dead. It is not known why the man was walking on I-39/90/94, Witkiewicz said.

The 60-year-old Bristol man who was driving the 2016 Volvo semi stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is continuing, Witkiewicz said.

No names have been released, Witkiewicz said.

Southbound I-39/90/94 was closed at Highway 51 and re-routed to re-enter I-39/90/94 via Highway 30, and the detour was still being used at 7:45 a.m.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Madison Fire Department, Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics