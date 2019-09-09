A Sun Prairie man’s van ran out of gas while he was chasing three men who robbed him of $9,500 early Friday morning, he told police.
The 33-year-old man told police he arranged a rendezvous in the 2100 block of East Springs Drive with the trio in the hope of purchasing marijuana, but one appeared to have a gun and threatened him with death or great bodily harm and he gave up his bag of money, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.
The trio then sped off in a rented SUV and the victim told police he decided to chase them in his minivan. All headed south on Interstate 90 but the Sun Prairie man’s van ran out of gas near Edgerton, Despain said.
The Sun Prairie man was arrested by Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies on tentative charges unrelated to the robbery, Despain said. The man's name was not released.
Meanwhile, the trio in the rented SUV changed course and headed north on I-90 until they were pulled over by the State Patrol near Wisconsin Dells. Several thousand dollars was found in the SUV, which one suspect said was not from a robbery, but was cash for the road trip the trios was on, Despain said.
The different narratives are being reviewed by detectives, but the trio — Thomas K. Gleplay, 43, of Madison; Vernell M. Obey, 28, of Denver, Colorado; and James B. Flomo, 21, of Fargo, North Dakota — were arrested on tentative armed robbery charges.