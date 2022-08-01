Sun Prairie man pleads guilty in 2018 fatal drunken-driving crash

Nicholas J. Hanley was legally drunk and already had three drunken-driving convictions when he slammed into a car south of Sun Prairie at about 70 mph in 2018, killing its 60-year-old driver and severely injuring the driver's wife.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to three felonies including negligent homicide in the Oct. 14 crash that left Kevin Sylve, 60, of Sun Prairie, dead and his wife, Amy, with severe injuries and permanent brain damage. Hanley, also of Sun Prairie, faces up to 19.5 years of combined prison and extended supervision when he's sentenced, but under a plea agreement prosecutors have agreed to ask for fewer.

Investigators say Hanley, 50, tried to pass the Sylves' Toyota Camry on the left after it had slowed and Kevin Sylve had activated the turn signal on Highway T. Amy Sylve later said the couple, former high school sweethearts, were about to turn into a pumpkin farm to make some purchases for Halloween.

Hanley's blood alcohol concentration was 0.087% when his blood was drawn about two hours later, an investigation found, or just over the 0.08% limit for drivers in Wisconsin. But as someone with three prior drunken-driving convictions, Hanley was not legally allowed to drive with a BAC of more than 0.02%.

Hanley originally faced six felony charges in the case, including homicide by intoxicated driving, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

In September, Hanley, two businesses he co-owns and their insurers agreed to pay a $5.25 million settlement to Amy Sylve and her husband's estate to settle a civil lawsuit filed about nine months after the crash.

According to the complaint in the criminal case:

Hanley told police that he had been driving behind a silver Toyota Camry, and both stopped for a stop sign at highways T and N. Both went eastbound and after the stop, Hanley caught up to the Camry again, which he said was going about 25 mph. Hanley said he had begun to pass the Camry when the driver tried to make a left turn into a driveway for a pumpkin patch.

He said he didn't see the driver indicate a left turn, but an expert who testified in the civil trial said the left turn signal was on.

Asked if he had been drinking, Hanley at first said, "No," then said he had a beer about an hour earlier. Later he told another sheriff's deputy he had two, and then three beers. He failed field sobriety tests.

Crash data retrieved from Hanley's truck found that he was going 53 mph five seconds before the crash, accelerating to 62 mph 1.5 seconds before the crash. At one second before the crash, he hit the brakes and was going 48 mph on impact with the Camry.

The speed limit on that part of Highway T is 55 mph.

But Sheriff's Detective Leslie Keith said the tires on Hanley's GMC pickup truck were larger than the tires put on it by the manufacturer. Re-calculating and compensating for the difference in the circumference of the tires, Keith said, the truck was actually traveling 70.5 mph at 1.5 seconds before the crash. The crash happened less than a quarter-mile from the stop sign at Highway N.

Kevin Sylve died from blunt force trauma injuries while Amy sustained multiple fractures, a collapsed lung and bleeding on the brain.

She said in October that she didn't remember the crash and that the head injury she sustained has left her with permanent neurological damage.

Hanley was jailed after Monday's hearing.