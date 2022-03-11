 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sun Prairie man gets 51 months in federal prison for illegally possessing ammunition

New gavel judge court crime, generic file photo

A Sun Prairie man was sentenced Thursday to 51 months in federal prison for illegally possessing ammunition, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea reported.

Marvin Coates, 34, was sentenced Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty to the charge on Nov. 30, O’Shea said in a statement.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on June 23, 2019, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a fight and shots fired outside the American Legion in Westport and found seven Winchester .40 caliber shell casings in the parking lot, O’Shea said.

Surveillance video from an adjacent business confirmed the fight near the American Legion and showed that Coates got the pistol from his car, walked toward the people who were fighting, and fired seven shots in the air, O’Shea said.

Coates admitted to authorities that he was in the video and admitted to being a convicted felon, O’Shea said.

