Sun Prairie man gets 10 years, 1 month in prison for dealing methamphetamine, authorities say

A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to 10 years and a month in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, authorities reported.

Daniel Gibbs, 37, was sentenced Friday by Judge James D. Peterson for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a charged he pleaded guilty to on Sept. 14, 2022, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Gibbs sold a pound of meth to a confidential source on three separate occasions at a residence in Sun Prairie in August and September of 2021, and on Nov. 10, 2021, agents executed a search warrant at the residence, finding about four pounds of heroin, a kilogram press, and a loaded firearm, O’Shea said.

At sentencing, Peterson noted that Gibbs had previously served substantial time in federal prison for a violent crime involving kidnapping and extortion.

The charge against Gibbs was the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Sun Prairie Police Department.