A Sun Prairie man faces his sixth operating while intoxicated charge after crashing into a cement post during a traffic stop on Sunday, police reported.
The incident began shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday when an officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the Walmart parking lot and recognized the driver as Jimmy Chaney, who does not hold a valid driver’s license, according to a Sun Prairie police news release.
After the vehicle left the lot, the officers initiated a traffic stop and when pulling over, Chaney went into the BP gas station at 1705 W. Main St. and struck a cement post in front of the gas pumps, damaging the vehicle he was driving, police reported.
Chaney, 38, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of his sixth OWI and a probation hold, the release states.