Sun Prairie man faces homicide charge in 2019 collision that killed 87-year-old

A 29-year-old Sun Prairie man has been charged in a September 2019 crash that killed an 87-year-old Madison man north of the Dane County Regional Airport.

Alieu Camara faces one count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and one count of reckless driving causing injury in the Sept. 22 crash on Highway CV near Messerschmidt Road in the town of Burke.

According to a criminal complaint, the Mercedes Camara was driving hit a Toyota minivan head-on about 7:30 a.m. The minivan’s front-seat passenger, Robert N. Schmidt, died shortly thereafter at a hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time of the crash that Alieu had been trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, and the complaint says it was raining.