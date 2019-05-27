A 24-year-old Sun Prairie man died after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way vehicle in Dodge County Sunday night, police said.
The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Highway 151 north of Redwood Road in the township of Trenton, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
A 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway at about 10 p.m. when it hit a southbound 2016 Nissan Altima, police said.
The Sun Prairie man was driving the Nissan. The driver of the Dodge, a 39-year-old man from Beaver Dam, was flown by Flight for Life to Aurora Hospital in Summit. He had life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the highway are suspected to have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.