Sun Prairie man convicted of felony murder in fatal robbery gets 14 years in prison

Mays spoke for nearly 10 minutes after one of his lawyers, state Assistant Public Defender Diana Van Rybroek, told Hyland that Mays had not crafted the testimony he provided at his trial after carefully reviewing police documents and evidence in preparation for trial, as prosecutors had asserted. She said she regrets not seeking a mistrial so she and co-counsel Peter Middleton could step down from the case and testify that Mays’ trial testimony had been consistent all along with what he had told them, before he had seen any reports.

She also took to task Assistant District Attorney William Brown for telling jurors that Mays’ testimony was less reliable because Mays had refused to speak to police, and was first telling his story on the witness stand after months of having police reports around which to bend his story.

Brown said it was Mays’ right not to speak to police, and said he didn’t fault him for staying silent and taking the witness stand. But he said Mays live-streamed some of his trial preparation with his lawyers, including video of McInnis and Jackson speaking with police. Brown said Mays offered $20 to anyone who could create a caption or meme of a video still.