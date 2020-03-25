Sun Prairie man charged in Far East Side shootout that narrowly missed child

Some of the witnesses said they saw a man run toward an apartment building and run inside before the lights went out in the only apartment that had lights on. Then a man and woman could be heard arguing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An employee of Dane County Pretrial Services, which monitors some defendants in criminal cases while their cases are pending in court, contacted police after reading a news story about the shooting incident. She said she had the names of two people who were on GPS monitoring at the time of the Nov. 24 shooting, one of whom was Abdul-Ahad.

The GPS data showed Abdul-Ahad was inside an apartment building in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road at 8 p.m. that night, then he went outside to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue around the time shots were reported, then back inside the apartment building until about 10 p.m.

A woman who was Abdul-Ahad’s girlfriend at the time told police the shootout happened because “a guy took it the wrong way on Facebook.” She said she had posted a comment that was not appreciated by a man who then said he was headed to her house to make good on a threat. She said her friends came over to protect her.