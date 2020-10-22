Sun Prairie man arrested, tentatively charged in ongoing drug investigation

A Sun Prairie man was arrested and tentatively charged in an ongoing drug investigation centered around methamphetamine distribution, Sun Prairie police said Thursday.
Brian D. Underwood, 44, is tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping, Lt. Ryan Cox said.
Sun Prairie police, with assistance from Middleton and Fitchburg police, executed a search warrant Monday at 1500 Calico Lane, Cox said. Evidence taken during the search included methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, cocaine, digital scales and a "large amount of drug paraphernalia."
No one was injured during the search, Cox said. The investigation is still ongoing.
