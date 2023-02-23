A Sun Prairie man was arrested Wednesday morning for attempting to rob a McDonald's via the drive-thru earlier in the day, Sun Prairie police said.

Joseph A. Martin, 26, was tentatively charged with attempted armed robbery of the restaurant at 505 A. St., Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement.

Surveillance from around 3:20 a.m. showed that the man was behaving normally until pulling up to the drive-thru window.

That's when he got out of his car, armed with a gun, and began to approach the window until the McDonald's employee was able to close it and call the police, Cox said.

The man then drove away.

The vehicle used in the robbery was eventually located outside an apartment complex on Sunfield Street shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Cox said.

A search warrant for the apartment complex was executed about 11:30 a.m., with the Dane County Sheriff's Office assisting, Cox said.

A toy firearm matching the description of what was used in the robbery was found during the search, according to Cox.

