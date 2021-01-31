 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie man arrested after rifle fired during disturbance, police say

Sun Prairie man arrested after rifle fired during disturbance, police say

Shawn Jenkins booking photo

Shawn Jenkins.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Sun Prairie man was arrested after a rifle was fired during a disturbance on Sunday night, Sun Prairie police reported.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Bird Street on a report of multiple shots fired, Sgt. Jason Scott said in a report.’

Arriving officers determined that two rifle rounds were fired into the ground during a disturbance between multiple people, with no injuries reported, Scott said.

Shawn Jenkins, 25, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

Madison area woman arrested for Oklahoma homicide tops recent notable crime news

Related to this story

