Sun Prairie man arrested after rifle fired during disturbance, police say

A Sun Prairie man was arrested after a rifle was fired during a disturbance on Sunday night, Sun Prairie police reported.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Bird Street on a report of multiple shots fired, Sgt. Jason Scott said in a report.’

Arriving officers determined that two rifle rounds were fired into the ground during a disturbance between multiple people, with no injuries reported, Scott said.

Shawn Jenkins, 25, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

