Sun Prairie man arrested after rifle fired during disturbance, police say

Shawn Jenkins.
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
A Sun Prairie man was arrested after a rifle was fired during a disturbance on Sunday night, Sun Prairie police reported.
Shortly before 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Bird Street on a report of multiple shots fired, Sgt. Jason Scott said in a report.’
Arriving officers determined that two rifle rounds were fired into the ground during a disturbance between multiple people, with no injuries reported, Scott said.
Shawn Jenkins, 25, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
Madison area woman arrested for Oklahoma homicide tops recent notable crime news
Dane County Sheriff's detectives arrest Middleton woman for Oklahoma homicide
A town of Middleton woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on a
homicide warrant out of Wagoner County, Oklahoma, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kore D. Adams, 59, after the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office asked for help identifying and locating her, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.
The felony warrant out of Wagoner County is for first-degree murder, deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.
Madison area woman won't fight extradition for Oklahoma homicide after body found in freezer in Arkansas
An area woman arrested Thursday by Dane County sheriff’s detectives for an
Oklahoma homicide said Friday she would not fight extradition.
Kore Bommeli Adams appeared by video Friday from the Dane County Jail and waived her right to fight extradition to Wagoner County, Oklahoma. She said she did so on the advice of her lawyer in Oklahoma.
“My attorney’s there, and we need to get started working on this immediately,” Bommeli Adams said.
'Brake checking' results in driver shooting firearm in road rage incident, Madison police say
A driver shot at another motorist Sunday evening following a
road rage incident on the Southeast Side involving "brake checking," Madison police said.
Police were called to the 700 block of Pflaum Road for a report of a driver being shot at shortly before 7 p.m., Madison police Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a statement. The victim, a 25-year-old Madison resident, brake checked another vehicle, Blackamore said, and the response from the other driver was to fire a handgun at them.
18-year-old, 3 juveniles arrested after crashing stolen car on the East Side
An 18-year-old and three juveniles were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a
tree on the East Side Saturday morning and running from the scene, Madison police reported.
Marcus L. Brinkley, 18, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as party to a crime, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. Of the juveniles arrested, one was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, two counts of hit and run of occupied vehicles and an outstanding arrest warrant.
Man arrested after he points BB gun, pulls knife and pepper sprays victim on East Side
A man was arrested after pointing a BB gun, pulling a
knife and pepper spraying a person on the East Side Monday afternoon, Madison police said.
Phillip Fung Li, 25, pointed the gun at the 28-year-old victim on the 100 block of S. Bassett Street at around 12:35 p.m. Monday, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. The victim grabbed the gun and struggled with Li, and Li then pulled out a knife. The victim sustained a minor cut.
Man arrested after lunging for officer’s gun on East Side, Madison police say
Aman was arrested Wednesday night after
lunging for an officer’s gun on the East Side, Madison police reported.
At about 9 p.m., an officer gave a man a ride to a men's shelter at 200 N. First St. and was showing him the way to the front door when another man who was walking nearby suddenly lunged at the officer's gun, pulling it upward with both hands trying to remove it from the holster, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in statement.
Pedestrian dies after getting out of vehicle into path of semi in Green Lake County, authorities say
A pedestrian died after getting out of their vehicle and into the
path of a semi in Green Lake County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.
At 1:47 p.m., a 911 caller reported a crash on Highway K near Craig Road in the town of Brooklyn involving a pedestrian and a semi, and the first emergency responders reached the scene at 1:49 p.m., Green Lake County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk.
Woman calls 911 when armed man kicks at front door of North Side residence, Madison police say
A woman called 911 when a man who appeared to be holding a gun
kicked at the front door of her North Side residence on Thursday night, Madison police reported.
The 32-year-old woman told police she was at her home in the 1600 block of Wright Street about 11 p.m. when she heard a commotion outside, looked out the window and saw a man she didn’t recognize pacing on the sidewalk and talking on a phone, yelling "Imma shoot this expletive," police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.
Sheriff's Office: Shooting near Interstate scatters large group, no injuries reported
An overnight shooting involving at least two shooters at a hotel near the Interstate and Beltline interchange sent a large group scattering early Saturday morning,
while no injuries have been reported, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m., deputies received a report of "unknown individuals exchanging gun fire" in the parking lot of Magnuson Grand Hotel, 3510 Millpond Road, where a large group of people had been reportedly gathering, Sheriff's Office Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.