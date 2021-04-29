Sun Prairie man, 37, charged with repeated sexual assaults of 14-year-old girl

A 37-year-old Sun Prairie man was charged Thursday with the repeated sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl who lived near his home and described to police what she said was a months-long series of encounters with the man.

Edgar Alonzo Quechotl faces up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision if convicted of the assaults, which the girl said happened between July and October last year, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

In addition to dozens of incidents that happened late at night in Alonzo Quechotl’s garage, after his family was asleep, the girl told police he sometimes took her to motels on weekends. She said he began giving her money and gifts for sex after she told him she was pregnant, the complaint states.

It is not yet certain whether he is the child’s father.

Alonzo Quechotl appeared in court Thursday where he was ordered jailed on $2,000 bail. Court Commissioner Jason Hanson also ordered him to have no contact with children who are not his own, and to have no contact with the girl or her family.

According to the complaint:

In November, an unspecified mandated reporter told Child Protective Services about the girl, and that information was sent to Sun Prairie police.