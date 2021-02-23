Sun Prairie, Madison police investigating homicide after man dies from gunshot wound

Sun Prairie and Madison police are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old man was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic, 2402 Winnebago St., at around 12:25 p.m. with a life-threatening gunshot wound, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. Life-saving measures were attempted, and the man was also taken to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Officers and detectives with Madison police's Violent Crime Unit determined the shooting happened in Sun Prairie, Grigg said. Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said investigators are still working to determine where exactly in Sun Prairie the shooting took place.

Madison police will continue to assist Sun Prairie police with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to contact Sun Prairie police's non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, 608-837-6300 to submit information anonymously, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit information online at p3tips.com.

