Sun Prairie house heavily damaged by fire, 3 residents displaced

A fire Friday morning heavily damaged a Sun Prairie house, displacing three residents.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department said in a statement firefighters were called around 6:45 a.m. for a structure fire in the 200 block of Kelvington Drive. Arriving within five minutes, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house and evacuated the residents, who were attempting to put out the fire with a bucket, fire Chief Chris Garrison said in the statement.
Emergency responders from several agencies were called in as police evacuated the residents of two nearby houses, according to Garrison, and water lines surrounded the house to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
Firefighters had to take a "defensive" position as flames came through the roof were knocked down by a ladder truck, Garrison said, before taking an "offensive focus" by extinguishing the remaining fire in the home's second floor and attic.
The fire, which investigators determined began accidentally, caused at least $350,000 in damages to the home and other belongings, he said.
The three displaced residents were not hurt and will be staying with family members, he said. Two cats were also returned to them, Garrison said, and one firefighter injured his shoulder while raising a ladder.