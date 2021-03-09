Sun Prairie homicide was a drug deal gone wrong, criminal complaint asserts

The Sun Prairie shooting death of a Marshall man who was dropped off at a health clinic on Madison’s East Side in late February happened after a dispute over drugs, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
Anthony M. Young, 33, of Sun Prairie, was formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of Shanton S. Robinson, 29, who was shot Feb. 23 sometime between 12:05 p.m. and 12:09 p.m. at 249 Broadway Drive, a duplex in Sun Prairie where Young lives.
Robinson was dropped off at the UW Health Union Corners Clinic, 2402 Winnebago St., about 12:25 p.m. with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a local hospital.
Young appeared in court from the Dane County Jail by video Monday, where Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail at $100,000. Among the conditions Hanson imposed is an order that Young have no contact with any member of Robinson’s family.
Sun Prairie police interviewed several friends of both Robinson and Young, reviewed surveillance footage and inspected a cellphone found in Young’s room. None of the friends are identified in the criminal complaint.
According to the interviews and other evidence outlined in the complaint:
Robinson showed up at Young’s house to get his money back for a bottle of promethazine with codeine, a cough syrup containing an opioid and a sedative that was worth between $1,000 and $1,400. Robinson had bought the bottle from Young earlier that day around 7 a.m., but it wasn’t having any effect.
After ringing the doorbell repeatedly, Robinson was shot through the storm door of the home. Police said evidence showed the bullet was fired from the inside to the outside of the house.
A friend of Young’s told police that Young said he thought the man who showed up at his door was trying to break in, so Young leaned around his brother and fired a gun through the door, trying to protect his brother.
Young told two friends that the person outside his house had a “big gun,” but video surveillance never showed Robinson with a weapon.
Robinson’s friend, who was waiting in the passenger seat of a Chrysler Pacifica while Robinson asked for his money back, also said he did not think Robinson had a gun with him.
An exterior surveillance camera two doors down at 275 Broadway Drive was aimed at the duplex during the time of the incident, but it did not capture the shooting. The footage shows Robinson approach the home at about 12:05 p.m. and leave the area in the Chrysler at about 12:09 p.m.
Robinson is also seen on video kicking over another camera outside of the duplex and ringing the doorbell multiple times before the video times out. Robinson is never seen trying to break into the duplex or carrying a gun.
A friend of Young’s said he had seen a handgun and a revolver in Young’s kitchen as recently as a few weeks before the shooting.
The video also shows a female driver pick up three other people at 249 Broadway Drive in a Honda Odyssey just before 12:40 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene at 12:47 p.m.
The driver told police she heard Young say, “I didn’t even know I hit him.”
Young was also charged with felony bail jumping and possession of narcotic drugs. Police found ecstasy, cocaine, heroin and marijuana in Young’s bedroom.
State Journal reporter Ed Treleven contributed to this report.
