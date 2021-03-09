Sun Prairie homicide was a drug deal gone wrong, criminal complaint asserts

After ringing the doorbell repeatedly, Robinson was shot through the storm door of the home. Police said evidence showed the bullet was fired from the inside to the outside of the house.

A friend of Young’s told police that Young said he thought the man who showed up at his door was trying to break in, so Young leaned around his brother and fired a gun through the door, trying to protect his brother.

Young told two friends that the person outside his house had a “big gun,” but video surveillance never showed Robinson with a weapon.

Robinson’s friend, who was waiting in the passenger seat of a Chrysler Pacifica while Robinson asked for his money back, also said he did not think Robinson had a gun with him.

An exterior surveillance camera two doors down at 275 Broadway Drive was aimed at the duplex during the time of the incident, but it did not capture the shooting. The footage shows Robinson approach the home at about 12:05 p.m. and leave the area in the Chrysler at about 12:09 p.m.

Robinson is also seen on video kicking over another camera outside of the duplex and ringing the doorbell multiple times before the video times out. Robinson is never seen trying to break into the duplex or carrying a gun.