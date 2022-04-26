Sun Prairie firefighter helped save neighbor's home from laundry room fire, authorities say

The quick response of a Sun Prairie firefighter who lived two doors down from a Monday afternoon house fire helped crews stop the blaze before it caused major damage to the residence, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.

The blaze on the 100 block of Dewy Street had started in an electric dryer just after 4 p.m. and was limited to the laundry room when fire crews arrived to the scene, said Fire Chief Chris Garrison. The firefighter who lived nearby called in the fire and crews had responded within three minutes, Garrison said. '

The home's residents evacuated and firefighters quickly put out the fire. The blaze caused about $10,000 in minimal smoke and water damage, Garrison said.

The residence was a balloon construction home, Garrison added, which have no vertical fire stops and can make fires particularly dangerous.

