Sun Prairie company fined more than $676,000 for safety violations in Cambria silo death

The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a Sun Prairie milling company more than $676,000 for workplace safety violations that led to the death of a grain silo manager last year in Cambria.

Randal Rote, 52, was found dead on the morning of Dec. 8 inside the silo operated by Didion Milling after he failed to show up for a meeting.

According to an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, it took emergency workers nine hours to recover his body, which was engulfed in grain.

OSHA determined that Rote entered the unsafe bin despite ongoing efforts to clear the clogged silo from the outside and that the external process should have continued for several more days before anyone was allowed to enter the silo.

The agency issued four willful and 10 serious safety citations and proposed $676,808 in penalties.