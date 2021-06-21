Sun Prairie city attorney suspended after charge of drunken gun possession in Waunakee bar

Sun Prairie City Attorney Mark Leonard has been suspended after he was charged last week with displaying two handguns while intoxicated inside a bar near his home in Waunakee.
A criminal complaint filed Friday states police were called June 10 after patrons at Ripp's Bar, 117 E. Main St., reported that Leonard, 61, was dancing and holding two guns. Police later took the guns from Leonard and found both were loaded and both had a bullet ready in the chamber.
Leonard was found through a preliminary breath test to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin, the complaint states.
He was charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. All are misdemeanors.
"We have been made aware of conduct involving City Attorney Mark Leonard which may have violated city policies and rules and, therefore, Attorney Leonard has been placed on administrative leave pending a full and complete internal investigation into the matter," the city of Sun Prairie said in a statement. "We have no additional information that we can share at this time."
The statement does not say whether or not Leonard is being paid while on leave.
Leonard has practiced law in Wisconsin since 2013, when he started at Sun Prairie. He received his law degree from Michigan State in 2000, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin.
Leonard is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.
According to the complaint:
A man who called police said he came to the bar to meet friends and saw an intoxicated person later identified as Leonard showing other bar patrons the two guns he was carrying. One was on his left hip and the other was in his hand, the man told police.
The man said he thought it was irresponsible of Leonard, whom he saw "dancing around" and "acting very intoxicated" to be in the bar carrying a gun with people around. The man said he walked out of the bar after the muzzle of the gun Leonard had in his hand was pointed in his direction, though not on purpose.
When police contacted Leonard, he slurred his words and was not making much sense as an officer took his statement. He claimed he did not drink at the bar but arrived around 9 or 9:30 p.m. after drinking two or three glasses of wine at home.
Leonard also said he didn't remember going to the bar or what he was doing at the bar. He denied having any guns, despite the two that were taken from him by police.
Another man told police he had sat down at the bar when Leonard sat next to him, and when he asked Leonard how he was doing Leonard showed him a gun in his waistband and took out a second gun and put it on the bar. The man said he became uncomfortable and stepped outside.
A bartender told police Leonard had tried to hand the guns to her and to bar patrons. She said one patron told her about hearing gunshots outside somewhere on Main Street. She didn't call police, she said, because Leonard is stalking her and she is afraid of him. She said, though, that while his guns made people nervous, she never saw him point them at anyone.
The bartender said she had served Leonard four to five shots of alcohol and a couple of beers over a period of about two hours.
A security video viewed by police showed Leonard drinking, carrying a gun in his waistband, holding a gun in his hand, handing a gun to another patron and dancing and interacting with other customers.