Sun Prairie city attorney suspended after charge of drunken gun possession in Waunakee bar

Leonard is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.

According to the complaint:

A man who called police said he came to the bar to meet friends and saw an intoxicated person later identified as Leonard showing other bar patrons the two guns he was carrying. One was on his left hip and the other was in his hand, the man told police.

The man said he thought it was irresponsible of Leonard, whom he saw "dancing around" and "acting very intoxicated" to be in the bar carrying a gun with people around. The man said he walked out of the bar after the muzzle of the gun Leonard had in his hand was pointed in his direction, though not on purpose.

When police contacted Leonard, he slurred his words and was not making much sense as an officer took his statement. He claimed he did not drink at the bar but arrived around 9 or 9:30 p.m. after drinking two or three glasses of wine at home.

Leonard also said he didn't remember going to the bar or what he was doing at the bar. He denied having any guns, despite the two that were taken from him by police.