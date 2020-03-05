You are the owner of this article.
Sun Prairie, Chicago men charged with Dane County armed robberies, authorities say

A man from Sun Prairie and a man from Chicago were charged Wednesday with armed robberies in Dane County this winter, authorities reported.

Mekhi Moss, 19, of Sun Prairie, was charged with brandishing a firearm while during the robbery of the Stop-N-Go on Tower Drive in Sun Prairie on Jan. 21, 2020, according to a statement from Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

If convicted, Moss faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the robbery charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years on the brandishing a firearm charge. Federal law requires that any penalty imposed on the brandishing a firearm charge be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on the robbery charge.

And Bernard Thomas, 28, of Chicago, was charged with robbing Rocky’s Liquor on the Beltline in Madison on Dec. 28, 2019 with five accomplices, Blader said.

The indictment alleges that one of Thomas’s accomplices brandished a weapon at an employee and demanded money while Thomas and the four other accomplices stole cases of liquor.

If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

