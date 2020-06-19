Sun Prairie businessman gets year in prison for not paying taxes on cash skimmed from gambling machines

An undercover IRS agent posed as a potential buyer of the Middleton Sport Bowl, which was listed for sale in 2017. The agent met with owners Dudley and Cherie Hellenbrand, along with Laugen, and Laugen told the agent about skimming cash from all of his clients' video gambling machines and described how he did it and hide those proceeds.

According to the investigator, Laugen said, "You got to steal in this business or you ain't going to make any money."

Laugen, along with the Hellenbrands, pleaded guilty in the matter nearly a year ago, but the investigation has continued and their sentencing hearings were delayed. The Hellenbrands are scheduled to be sentenced by Peterson next week.

As part of the investigation, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Graber said in court that Laugen testified before a grand jury about his business partner. Laugen's attorney, Mark Eisenberg, said it was incredibly hard for Laugen to do because the man had once saved Laugen's life by getting help while Laugen was having a stroke.

But Laugen testified, Eisenberg said, "because he was between a rock and a hard place."

Eisenberg asked that Laugen be sentenced to probation and house arrest.

Laugen told Peterson he made "a bad decision."