Sun Prairie business owner charged with failing to pay $377K in payroll taxes

A grand jury has indicted a Sun Prairie business owner on federal tax charges, U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader announced Wednesday.

Joseph Kott, 42, was charged with 17 counts of failing to account for and pay the federal income taxes withheld and Social Security and Medicare taxes due for his business, Alpha Electric LLC, an electrical installation and services business located in Sun Prairie.

The 17 counts of the indictment allege that Kott failed to pay to the IRS a total of $377,855.24 in payroll taxes between 2014 and 2018, failed to file quarterly employment tax returns for Alpha, failed to pay FICA taxes withheld from wages of Alpha’s employees, and failed to pay the employer’s matching share of FICA taxes, Blader said.

If convicted, Kott faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison on each count.

The grand jury also indicted Justin Miner, 36, of Madison, on charges that include three drug crimes and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 20, Miner distributed methamphetamine, and that on Oct. 29, he possessed heroin and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and also possessed a 9mm pistol and ammunition.