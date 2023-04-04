Sun Badger Solar is under investigation for work paid for, but not done in Dane County, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies have responded to five complaints from people in Dane County stating they paid Waukesha-based Sun Badger Solar to install solar panels, but the work was never done. The losses total $165,000, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

According to media reports, Sun Badger furloughed employees and paused solar projects in January, lawsuits have been filed against the company, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is investigating dozens of complaints.

Sun Badger Solar also lost its Better Business Bureau accreditation.

Schaffer said anyone who wishes to file a complaint should contact their local authorities by calling the Dane County Communications Center’s non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.

For additional information and consumer protection resources, or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov, email to DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or call 800-422-7128.