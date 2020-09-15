Suit filed in controversial Monona police incident from June

Furdge, 23, was staying at a home in the 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive as the guest of a friend, Toren Young, when a woman who believed the home was vacant called the city’s non-emergency police line to report Furdge as a potential burglar.

Police body camera video shows that Wedig was the first to arrive at the scene and that he announced his presence and waited for backup before entering the home after getting no response from anyone inside.

He and Wunsch entered with guns drawn and Wedig again announced their presence before a cooperative Furdge emerged from a back bedroom and was handcuffed for about 1 minute and 20 seconds before officers determined he was staying at the house. Police have said the officers did not know Furdge was Black until they saw him, and Furdge’s race does not come up in the dispatcher’s call to officers.

Furdge contends that the officers did not have enough reason to enter the home, and didn’t speak with others in the neighborhood who could have told them Furdge was allowed to be there.